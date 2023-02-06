Zachary to break ground on new police station, training facility

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Zachary officials have announced the construction of a new police station and training center.

Ground will be broken on the new facility in February of 2023. Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of 2024.

The Zachary Police Department has been sharing a facility with the Zachary City Court for more than 35 years.

“I have watched firsthand as the department has outgrown the building, having worked in the police department complex for the past 34 years,” said Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence. “I want to thank the prior administration and city council for allowing us to be a part of all aspects of choosing the architectural firm that designed the new building and selecting the location.”

The 21,000-square-foot facility will house the entire police force under one roof, an in-house training center, and more storage space.

Grace Hebert Curtis Architects was selected as the architectural firm for the new police station. Governor Capital Corporation, of Southlake, Texas, is financing the project.

“I want to congratulate Deanna Mankins and the City of Zachary on their new police station,” said Marti Sauls, vice president of Government Capital Corporation. “It is an honor to assist Louisiana cities in meeting their goals and objectives.”

