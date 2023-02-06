Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teenage girl killed by shark while jet skiing in Australia

Police in Australia say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a suspected shark attack after she...
Police in Australia say a 16-year-old girl was killed in a suspected shark attack after she jumped into the water while jet skiing with her friends.(Source: Nine News via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERTH, Australia (AP) - A teenage girl was killed in a suspected shark attack in the Western Australian city of Perth after she jumped from her jet ski, police said Saturday.

The 16-year-old was pulled from the Swan River with critical injuries. Emergency personnel provided medical assistance to her at the scene but she died, said Police Acting Inspector Paul Robinson.

He said the victim was with her friends on jet skis. “There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins.

“The family weren’t there when this took place, however, her friends were and as you can imagine this is an extremely traumatic incident for anyone to witness so obviously we’re offering counselling services to anyone who did witness it or is affected by the incident,” he said.

He said the Department of Fisheries had advised him it was unusual for a shark to be so far down the river, which flows through Perth into the Indian Ocean.

“I’ve spoken to fisheries and water police and unfortunately we have no idea what type of shark it is,” Robinson said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

The suspects were arrested during an overnight raid and gunfight at a house near where the...
GRAPHIC: 2 suspects arrested in execution-style killings of 6
Emergency responders were at the site of an eight-story building that collapsed in Hama, Syria,...
Powerful quake kills more than 200 people in Turkey, Syria
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Temperatures trend warmer than normal for most of this week
Community walk
Monthly community walks aim to end violence, make BR safer
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws