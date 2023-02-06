SMART LIVING: 5 dirty secrets hiding in your hotel room

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - If you have a travel bug, you may also want to think about what bugs, viruses, and germs could be waiting for you in your hotel room.

According to a study by Expedia, Hotels.com, and VRBO, 2023 is the year that people are going to travel more than ever.

Prior to the pandemic, the dirtiest place in the hotel was the bathroom.

A study from the journal emerging infectious disease found COVID-19 germs are still rampant in the bathrooms. An investigation showed some cleaners use the same cloth to wipe down the toilet and the countertops.

Meanwhile, never use the glasses in the bathroom. Several reports showed staff only rinsed them out and didn’t wash them.

Hotel phones are also a magnet for germs like E. coli and respiratory viruses.

Also, scientific reports found coffee makers are a breeding ground for mold.

An inside edition report found that in the hotels they investigated, E. coli, can be a problem on TV remotes from guests not washing their hands after going to the bathroom. A tip is to cover your remote with a zip lock bag before using it.

Inside Edition also reported that the bedding in the hotel rooms investigated was not always changed. Check with your hotel if there’s any question about how often bedspreads are cleaned and always ask housekeeping for extra pillowcases.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.