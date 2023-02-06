Facebook
Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure

Residents in the neighborhood can now have their packages sent to Spanish Town Market to be picked up.(WAFB)
Residents in the neighborhood can now have their packages sent to Spanish Town Market to be picked up.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of the historic Capitol Grocery store in the Spanish Town neighborhood is hoping to put an end to rumors that the business is closing.

A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation Commission may have fueled some of the rumors.

The owner said the sign is just part of their planned renovations, which required approval from the Historic Preservation Commission. Officials also confirmed the notice is related to an application for construction on the exterior of the building.

According to the store’s owner, the business will continue to offer the same products as always. However, the deli will be run by some of the same people previously involved in the running of the Smokin’ Aces BBQ smokehouse in Baton Rouge.

