Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Off-duty deputy who saved man’s life invited to State of the Union

Deputy Will Bankston with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was off duty when he...
Deputy Will Bankston with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was off duty when he saved a man after a crash on Jan. 22, 2023.(Credit: Hayden Moore)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man being hailed as a hero in Baton Rouge has been invited to the State of the Union in Washington D.C.

You may remember Detective Will Bankston of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. He unexpectedly saved a man’s life on Sunday, Jan. 22. The man was pinned underwater in the aftermath of a car crash that left his vehicle split in two.

Bankson was able to pull the man out of the water. Not long after, first responders showed up at the scene.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) invited Bankston as his guest to the State of the Union happening on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

RELATED STORY
‘Right place, right time’: Off-duty deputy saves man after horrific crash

“Detective Bankston jumped into action to save a man’s life without a second thought,” said Cassidy. “His acts embody what it means to protect and serve. I’m delighted he’s my guest at this year’s State of the Union.”

A social media post capturing Bankston in the moment went viral, generating thousands of likes and comments.

Many people are calling an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office a hero after he unexpectedly saved a man’s life this weekend.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

Ronald Allen
Judge sentences man convicted of sexual battery involving elderly woman
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6
Beautiful Monday, but rain returning soon
BR animal shelter continues to face serious overcrowding issues
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another...
APSO: Man accused of holding baby while firing shots taken into custody; Infant OK