Off-duty deputy who saved man’s life invited to State of the Union

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man being hailed as a hero in Baton Rouge has been invited to the State of the Union in Washington D.C.

You may remember Detective Will Bankston of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. He unexpectedly saved a man’s life on Sunday, Jan. 22. The man was pinned underwater in the aftermath of a car crash that left his vehicle split in two.

Bankson was able to pull the man out of the water. Not long after, first responders showed up at the scene.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) invited Bankston as his guest to the State of the Union happening on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“Detective Bankston jumped into action to save a man’s life without a second thought,” said Cassidy. “His acts embody what it means to protect and serve. I’m delighted he’s my guest at this year’s State of the Union.”

A social media post capturing Bankston in the moment went viral, generating thousands of likes and comments.

