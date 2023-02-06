Mild weather continues with good rain chances by midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After some patchy fog this morning, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures through the remainder of the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6 (WAFB)

Rains Likely by Midweek

Clouds will increase on Tuesday and a strengthening onshore flow could generate a few showers. But any rains should be on the lighter side, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and t-storms are likely by Wednesday in association with our next cold front.

The severe weather threat looks to be relatively low, but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire viewing area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather.

Some pockets of heavy rain also can’t be ruled out, but rain totals overall look as though they should be manageable, averaging 0.75″ to 2.00″ across most of our area.

Turning Cooler by Week’s End

We’ll only see a slight cool down initially in the wake of Wednesday’s front. But a second surge of cooler air arrives by Friday, with highs only in the upper 50s to close out the workweek. Lows look to dip into the 30s over the weekend, with some light freezes possible. While weekend temperatures will be somewhat cool, the good news is that we should be rain-free for Mardi Gras festivities happening around the area.

