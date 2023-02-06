Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mild weather continues with good rain chances by midweek

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After some patchy fog this morning, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures through the remainder of the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6(WAFB)

Rains Likely by Midweek

Clouds will increase on Tuesday and a strengthening onshore flow could generate a few showers. But any rains should be on the lighter side, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and t-storms are likely by Wednesday in association with our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6(WAFB)

The severe weather threat looks to be relatively low, but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire viewing area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6(WAFB)

Some pockets of heavy rain also can’t be ruled out, but rain totals overall look as though they should be manageable, averaging 0.75″ to 2.00″ across most of our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6(WAFB)

Turning Cooler by Week’s End

We’ll only see a slight cool down initially in the wake of Wednesday’s front. But a second surge of cooler air arrives by Friday, with highs only in the upper 50s to close out the workweek. Lows look to dip into the 30s over the weekend, with some light freezes possible. While weekend temperatures will be somewhat cool, the good news is that we should be rain-free for Mardi Gras festivities happening around the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Temperatures trend warmer than normal for most of this week
Jeff Morrow gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Sunday, February 5.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, February 5
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, February 5.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, February 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 4
Chilly start, but warming trend on tap