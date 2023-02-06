LSU Lady Tigers remain at No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team remained at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 6.

The latest ranking comes after the LSU Lady Tigers came away with a 72-66 win over Texas A&M on the road.

Below is a complete list of the rankings released on Monday, Feb. 6:

South Carolina Indiana LSU Uconn Iowa Stanford Utah Maryland Duke Notre Dame Virginia Tech Michigan Ohio State North Carolina Villanova Oklahoma Arizona UCLA Florida State Texas Iowa State North Carolina State Gonzaga South Florida Colorado

The rankings set up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams. LSU will hit the road to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game is set to get underway at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

