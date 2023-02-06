Facebook
Judge sentences man convicted of sexual battery involving elderly woman

Ronald Allen
Ronald Allen(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted of the sexual battery of an elderly woman has been ordered to spend the next several decades behind bars.

According to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, Ronald Allen, 49, of Hammond, was sentenced to 99 years with the department of corrections for sexual battery of a victim over 65 years old. At least 50 of those years will be served without benefits, he added.

A jury found Allen guilty in December 2022.

The battery happened on March 14, 2020.

Officials said Allen, under false pretenses, entered the home of a victim who was in her 80s and suffered from Dementia. Family members reported the attack to law enforcement who arrested Allen, they said.

The victim has since died for unrelated reasons, officials added.

Video surveillance footage from the victim’s home identified Allen as the person responsible for the crime, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Erika Sledge took Allen’s previous charges into consideration when levying the high sentence, officials explained.

He reportedly pled guilty to an obscenity charge in 2008, no contest to an obscenity charge in 2018, and no contest to a stalking charge in 2022.

