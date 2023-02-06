Highlighting black-owned businesses during Black History Month
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - February is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make new strides in our community.
There are several ways you can support and honor businesses.
Take a look below at some of the black-owned businesses in the Baton Rouge community:
|Business Name
|Bullfish Bar & Kitchen
|Lillies Kitchen
|Chicken Shack
|Mooyah’s Burgers
|Checkers
|Mikey’s Donuts
|Parker’s Pharmacy
|Cupcake Junkie
|EZ Pak-N-Serv
|Golden Vegan
|Southern Cofe
|Empire Wingz
|Zen-Jus
|DC Eats
|Cafe Jeanpierre
|Shugga Shac
|Jamaican Vibes Cuisine
|Heritage House Candles
|Top Choice
|Coleman’s Daiquiri
|Nard Fit
|Art Buzz Studio and Selfie
|Capital Park Bar & Grill
|MonteCristo Cigar Bar & Lounge
|Silly Rabbit Comedy Club
Click here to view the full list.
