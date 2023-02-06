Facebook
Highlighting black-owned businesses during Black History Month

There are several ways you can support and honor businesses.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - February is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make new strides in our community.

Take a look below at some of the black-owned businesses in the Baton Rouge community:

Business Name
Bullfish Bar & Kitchen
Lillies Kitchen
Chicken Shack
Mooyah’s Burgers
Checkers
Mikey’s Donuts
Parker’s Pharmacy
Cupcake Junkie
EZ Pak-N-Serv
Golden Vegan
Southern Cofe
Empire Wingz
Zen-Jus
DC Eats
Cafe Jeanpierre
Shugga Shac
Jamaican Vibes Cuisine
Heritage House Candles
Top Choice
Coleman’s Daiquiri
Nard Fit
Art Buzz Studio and Selfie
Capital Park Bar & Grill
MonteCristo Cigar Bar & Lounge
Silly Rabbit Comedy Club

Click here to view the full list.

