Highlighting black-owned businesses during Black History Month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - February is Black History Month and all month long we are honoring the black men and women who continue to make new strides in our community.

There are several ways you can support and honor businesses.

Take a look below at some of the black-owned businesses in the Baton Rouge community:

Business Name Bullfish Bar & Kitchen Lillies Kitchen Chicken Shack Mooyah’s Burgers Checkers Mikey’s Donuts Parker’s Pharmacy Cupcake Junkie EZ Pak-N-Serv Golden Vegan Southern Cofe Empire Wingz Zen-Jus DC Eats Cafe Jeanpierre Shugga Shac Jamaican Vibes Cuisine Heritage House Candles Top Choice Coleman’s Daiquiri Nard Fit Art Buzz Studio and Selfie Capital Park Bar & Grill MonteCristo Cigar Bar & Lounge Silly Rabbit Comedy Club

