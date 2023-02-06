Downtown businesses see setbacks with more working from home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Working from home/hybrid model affects downtown Baton Rouge restaurant businesses that rely on corporate Louisiana agency workers to visit them.

Workers at Little Village downtown say they are not serving as many of their popular Gulf seafood plates during lunch as they once did.

“If people aren’t coming to work downtown, they are not coming here to eat,” said General Manager Brian Minor.

Since the pandemic, restaurant owners, like Minor, have seen the change in downtown Baton Rouge.

Several corporate and state agency offices are in the downtown area but are allowing workers who prefer, to work from home. The majority of those workers used to stop in for lunch, but that’s not the case anymore.

“We got through COVID. We’ve adjusted to that and now our business is here. We’re just, you know, taking the customers that are here,” explained Minor.

Jake Polansky, Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s economic and policy researcher, said business models have changed.

“We have seen state agencies kind of relax their work-from-home policy so that more workers are able to work from home, maybe not all the time, but maybe a couple of days a week,” said Polansky.

BRAC researchers calculated at least 9% of workers in Baton Rouge now work from home. It’s an adjustment for businesses that relied on the traffic through downtown. BRAC members found out that around 13,000 people worked from home back in 2019, but now, that number has more than doubled to 33,000.

Little Village is offering meal deals to draw customers to their traditional Italian cuisines, like its $15, three-course, dine-in lunch special. However, without a steady flow of regular customers dining in, the restaurant had to make the tough choice to make cuts to its staff.

“My employees, they have to make money, and it’s got to be worth it for them to come in. So, we have actually cut back as far as that’s concerned,” added Minor.

“It will have pros and cons. This is something that downtown areas and cities all across the country are trying to figure out, what to do when a lot of their workers start working from home and don’t commute in as often,” explained Polansky.

Despite fewer people going out to eat, BRAC said it is still seeing new restaurants and bars open up in the downtown area.

