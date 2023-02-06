Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers.
The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.
If you are interested in applying, bring a copy of your:
- Driver’s license
- Social security card
- High school diploma
