Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish

FILE - Teacher
FILE - Teacher(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers.

The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.

If you are interested in applying, bring a copy of your:

  • Driver’s license
  • Social security card
  • High school diploma
\

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

It’s no secret that students in Louisiana and East Baton Rouge Parish have struggled with...
EBR Literacy Blueprint showing positive results
(Source: WAFB)
Ascension Public Schools to hold public meetings addressing funding renewals on ballot
Livingston Parish school officials give reminders to parents ahead of registration day
School Classroom
5 Baton Rouge charter schools granted second chance to make improvements