Beautiful Monday, but rain returning soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather will remain quiet and warmer than normal Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70°s each afternoon. Watch for fog early Tuesday morning. Areas of AM fog should be patchy in nature. That’s because winds will turn breezy at times Tuesday as southerly winds return. Enough moisture may return to spark off a few specks of rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 6 (WAFB)

The real rain action will take place late Wednesday as our next cold front pushes through the area. The front is set to arrive Wednesday night. Sct’d to numerous afternoon showers and t-storms will occur during the afternoon. A line of storms will form ahead of the cold front and move through after dark. A low end threat for severe and nuisance flooding will exist as these storms move through.

Rain amounts will average around 1″ for most with locally higher amounts of 2-3″. After the front passes the weather will trend cooler as we end the week.

The weekend will be a nice one. The mornings will be cold Saturday and Sunday as lows dip into the mid 30°s. The temperature roller coaster continues as we see a climb in temps for the beginning of next week. Another storm system looks to arrive next week on Valentine’s Day Tuesday. It will be a good idea to plan indoor options with the special someone.

