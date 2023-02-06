Baton Rouge doctor explains how you can manage your sobriety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carvinval season is in full swing and the good times are already rolling in south Louisiana.

For many, this means beads and alcohol.

“This is a culture where people drink and are out in the open with it,” said Ochsner psychologist Dr. Courtney Gunn. “This is a very common thing within this area to drink.”

As you map out your Mardi Gras plans, Gunn said you can leave liquor on the shelf and still have a good time.

“The thing is that you have to plan in advance so one thing that you can do is make sure you have a sober friend with you,” said Gunn.

She said to have a drink in your hand at the party so that people aren’t trying to offer you one of their drinks.

“You can also prepare by going to a 12-step meeting before going to the party and even having a plan to go to one after so you can stay on track,” said Gunn.

She said to think about your response if someone offers you a drink.

Say something like “thanks, but I’m driving.” Also, have a person you can call if you feel uncomfortable.

“Remember that this is a time you’re having fun,” said Gunn. “This is not a time where you absolutely have to drink, you’re having fun for a reason like it’s Mardi Gras or whatever is going on.”

Ochsner is helping you stay on track with your sobriety. They’re doing “Alcohol Free for 40″ through Eat Fit where you can stay sober from Ash Wednesday to Easter. You can learn more information here.

