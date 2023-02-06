APSO: Man accused of holding baby while firing shots taken into custody; Infant OK

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child.

According to APSO, Tyron Jones, 35, of St. Amant, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, child endangerment, child desertion, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

More charges may be pending, they added.

Deputies report the infant child is okay.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound near John Leblanc Blvd. and Airline Highway.

The sheriff says deputies located a vehicle that matched the description and made contact with the driver. The victim told deputies that he had been shot by Tyron Jones, 35, of St. Amant at a home along Highway 22. The victim went on to tell deputies that Jones was holding his infant child when he fired shots at the victim and then left the scene. Law enforcement stated the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries

The APSO began actively searching the area where Jones was last seen. Around 8:00 a.m., deputies responded to a call about a man holding an infant child and knocking on a door to a home along Highway 22. When deputies arrived, they identified the subject as Tyron Jones. He was taken into custody. The infant child did not have any apparent injuries but was taken to a hospital for observation.

The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited at this time.

