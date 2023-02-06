APSO: Accused gunman taken into custody; Infant OK

UPDATE

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant has been taken into custody.

Deputies report the infant child is okay.

ORIGINAL

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a suspected gunman they believe is connected to a shooting investigation.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, APSO is actively searching for Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant in relation to a shooting that left one person injured. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Jones was last seen near Highway 22 in the Acy area.

Authorities added he left the area on foot with his infant child.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach him and please call law enforcement immediately, according to law enforcement.

