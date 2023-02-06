Facebook
Advocates work to curb sexual violence in Louisiana

Sexual Assault
Sexual Assault(KVLY)
By Alece Courville
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sexual violence is a public health crisis in Louisiana that must be urgently treated as such.

Preventing sexual assault does not mean focusing on potential victims and teaching them how to not be assaulted. It is primary prevention that works to end sexual violence.

“We as a state have not put in place protective factors so people don’t become victims of sexual trauma,” said Morgan Lamandre, President and CEO of S.T.A.R. (Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response). “I blame us not victims.”

And the number of victims is staggering. Louisiana has a rate of about 46 rapes per 100,000 people. That is much higher than the national average of 38 rape per 100,000 people.

“It is really difficult to say if that is a good or bad thing because, in general, higher rates of reporting could be a good thing because there is more faith in the system,” explained Lamandre.

But many victims are still reluctant to come forward. It is estimated that nearly 80 percent of rapes go unreported. Lamandre said that may be because of a lack of resources here in Louisiana and laws that protect victims.

“We don’t have as protective as laws as other states,” continued Lamandre.

She said this state is one of the worst for women to live in, especially when it comes to women and sexual violence. Crimes against women are some of the highest in the nation.

Lamandre added there are multiple factors that make women more vulnerable to violent sex crimes.

“Factors really do affect whether or not women can live healthy lives and that directly impacts us when it comes to sexual violence,” noted Lamandre.

RESOURCES:

