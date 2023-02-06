Facebook
2 people injured in afternoon crash, officials say

Someone sent us video of a vehicle that overturned in a crash on Airline Hwy at Tom Drive on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said two people were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a crash that left a vehicle on its side.

The crash happened on Airline Highway near Tom Drive around 3 p.m., records show.

Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition while the other victim was stable.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

