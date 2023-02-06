2 people injured in afternoon crash, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials said two people were injured Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, in a crash that left a vehicle on its side.

The crash happened on Airline Highway near Tom Drive around 3 p.m., records show.

Emergency responders said one of the victims was in critical condition while the other victim was stable.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.