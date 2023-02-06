Facebook
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store

Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
By Gabe Swartz and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV/Gray News) – Two abducted children who were missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a grocery store in Florida Wednesday.

Officers with the High Springs Police Department said found a missing 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping in a Winn-Dixie grocery store with disguised identities on Feb. 1.

Kristi Gilley was arrested on an out-of-state kidnapping warrant, according to police.

Kristi Nicole Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay...
Kristi Nicole Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.

Authorities said the children had been missing since March 15, 2022. They were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their family.

They were found when police conducted a routine vehicle tag check and discovered the vehicle’s owner was a fugitive.

