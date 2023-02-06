Facebook
1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on Burbank Drive overnight

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials.

It happened on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Blvd. around midnight Monday, Feb. 6.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. Another person was taken to a hospital.

No other details are available at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

