1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on Burbank Drive overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed in a fatal crash in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials.

It happened on Burbank Drive near Bluebonnet Blvd. around midnight Monday, Feb. 6.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, officials confirmed. Another person was taken to a hospital.

No other details are available at this time.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

