Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 3 LSU downs Texas A&M to remain undefeated

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU Lady Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team kept its unbeaten streak alive with a win over Texas A&M on the road on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Tigers (23-0, 11-0 SEC) came away with a 72-66 victory over the Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC).

Angel Reese finished with another double-double, scoring 26 points and pulling down 22 rebounds. Alexis Morris added 22 points. Flau’jae Johnson chipped in 11 points.

LSU shot 44% from the field. Texas A&M made 37% of its shots.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU drops 10th-straight with loss to No. 4 Alabama
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) reacts after scoring against the Georgia in the first half of an...
No. 3 LSU holds off Georgia 82-77 in OT; extends winning streak to 22
LSU Women's Basketball
McKernan to use NIL, Mulkey partnerships to raise money for Turner Syndrome research
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU losing streak extends to nine games with loss to Missouri