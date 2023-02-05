Facebook
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade rolls through BR

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade paws through Downtown on Feb. 9
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade paws through Downtown on Feb. 9(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 24th Annual CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade is rolling through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The annual event is hosted by the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society and serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser during the year. Organizers said all proceeds go to the CAAWS spay/neuter program.

The theme for the 2023 parade is jurassic bark.

Lineup begins at 1 p.m. at St. Louis Street and North Boulevard. The actual parade starts rolling at 2 p.m. Organizers said the event will go down North Boulevard, turn left on St. Joseph Street, turn left on North Boulevard, and it will end at 4th Street and North Boulevard.

Anyone interested in walking their dogs in the parade will need to register ahead of time. Click here for those details.

Below is a list of events being held before the parade:

  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Bark in the Park
  • 11 a.m. - Demonstration from the Baton Rouge police K9 unit
  • 12 p.m. - Dog costume contest

Organizers said several sponsors helped make the 2023 events in downtown Baton Rouge possible.

