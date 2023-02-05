Facebook
Beautiful Sunday to wrap up the weekend

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, February 5
By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are not quite as cold this Sunday. They are starting out in the 40s rather than 30s with a few passing clouds. We’ll become mostly sunny again today with warmer highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight will be a nice night. However, we could see areas of fog developing after midnight and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

There is still another chance to catch a glimpse of the Comet C/2022 E3, looking generally in the North to Northwest direction in the night sky, obviously before the fog forms. The work week starts out dry and nice Monday, as a warming trend continues.

Expect highs in the lower 70s, then warming further to the mid 70s midweek. The next rain chance is Tuesday, but only at around 20%.

A better chance comes with the next cold front, which arrives Wednesday into Thursday. At this time, no severe weather is expected and rain amounts look to remain manageable.

