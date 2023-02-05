Facebook
Baker police asking for public’s help to find missing teen

Jamenson Anderson
Jamenson Anderson(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

Police said Jamenson Anderson, 15, hasn’t been seen since around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. They said he was seen wearing black pants, a black hood, a gray Nike skull cap, and cartoon themes shoes.

According to the Baker Police Department, Anderson is about five feet and two inches tall and weighs between 105 and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Anderson may be is urged to contact authorities by calling the number (225) 775-6000 extension 1.

