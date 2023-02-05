Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Annual Spanish Town Parade Party offers fun for the entire family

Tradition of placing pink flamingos in LSU Lakes ahead of Spanish Town Parade continued on Jan....
Tradition of placing pink flamingos in LSU Lakes ahead of Spanish Town Parade continued on Jan. 17, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.

According to organizers, the party will include access to front street viewing of the parade with clean bathrooms, a food and drink bar, and a cash bar for alcohol. There will also be other activities like king cakes, a kid’s zone, and face painting.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time by clicking here. They are $25 for adults and $10 for kids. Capitol Park Museum members can enter for free.

Doors for the party will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’

Latest News

Kayden Tanksley
LPSO: Missing teen found safe
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade paws through Downtown on Feb. 9
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade rolls through BR
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, February 5
Beautiful Sunday to wrap up the weekend
The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in U.S....
Powerball jackpot grows to $747 million after no winner