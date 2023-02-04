Facebook
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: AK Burrell - ATH

In the ast two weeks we’ve made it one through nine for the finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year. And number nine wears number.
By Steve Schneider
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the last two weeks we’ve made it one through nine for the finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year. And number nine wears number zero for Dutchtown in AK Burrell.

Burrell also wore many “hats” during his senior season for the Griffins.

For four years he’s been trying to follow in the footsteps of former Dutchtown star and 2011 winner Landon Collins, 2009 finalist Eric Reid and his little brother Justin Reid as the latest defensive back in purple to leave his mark like the trio that’s played in the NFL.

Burrell has also duplicated Collins’ penchant for pinch-hitting on offense and hitting home runs. As a running back averaging 10 yards per carry and scoring 15 touchdowns to go with two touchdown passes in the season finale OT win over EA.

