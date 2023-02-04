SMART LIVING: Small scholarships add up to big money

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Many high school students planning to attend college are worried about how they are going to pay for it.

“Apply for the big money. That’s great, but you also need to look at smaller scholarships. If you receive many small scholarships, they add up to big money,” said Alicia Keaton, financial aid director at the University of Central Florida.

Recent surveys show $49 billion are awarded in scholarships annually. However, an estimated $100 million in scholarship money still go unawarded each year. This is mostly due to a lack of applicants.

“There are tons of scholarships throughout your local community. If you are involved in a church, a mosque, a synagogue, or your local fire department. Even the post office offers scholarship opportunities for students,” Keaton said.

Most cities have a local Rotary that awards $7.5 million in scholarships each year. You can find information by contacting your college’s financial aid website.

“The website has tons of information; some even have scholarship platforms,” said Keaton.

Also, begin researching online. One website that lists more obscure scholarships and the dates the applications are due is College Life Made Easy. You can find one for almost everyone. That includes a pet lovers’ scholarship worth $1,000. All you need to do is send in a photo and caption of your pet.

The Pelipost Overcoming Adversity scholarship is worth $2,000 and is open to children who have incarcerated parents. There are up to $25,000 up for grabs in the Live Mas scholarship. All you must do is submit a two-minute video on what you are passionate about and how you plan to change the world.

It is most important to get into a routine of hunting for scholarships.

“You need to incorporate searching and applying for scholarships and make it a routine habit, and the reason being, it is competitive,” said Keaton.

The national scholarship providers association reports that over the last ten years, the number of scholarships awarded has increased by more than 45%.

January is the month most organizations start choosing their recipients, so make sure to get those applications in now.

