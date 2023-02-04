Man killed in hit and run, driver arrested; officials say

The following is a press release from Louisiana State Police:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 42 north of Interstate 10 in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 58-year-old Bret Millet of Prairieville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 47-year-old Casey Lee Cantrelle of Destrehan was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra. For reasons still under investigation, Millet was in the roadway when he was struck by Cantrelle. After striking Millet, Cantrelle left the scene and did not report the crash.

Millet was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to the injuries sustained in the crash. A short time later, Cantrelle returned to the scene and admitted to driving the vehicle. Cantrelle subsequently was arrested for Hit and Run (Felony) and No Insurance. He was later booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Impairment is not suspected for Cantrelle and is unknown for the pedestrian. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both the driver and pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always ensure that they are visible to drivers by wearing bright or light-colored clothing and reflective material. Pedestrians should always utilize sidewalks and when no sidewalk is available, walk as close to the roadway’s edge while facing traffic. If walking at night, always carry a flashlight for added safety.

