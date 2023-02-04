Facebook
LSU drops 10th-straight with loss to No. 4 Alabama

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team was able to keep the score close against No. 4 Alabama but ended up losing by 10 at the PMAC on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) fell 79-69 to the Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC).

Derek Fountain led LSU with 26 points. Cam Hayes added 15 points. They were the only Tigers to score in double figures.

Rylan Griffen and Noah Clowney each scored 14 points for Alabama. Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett each added 13 points.

The Tigers shot 31% from the field to Alabama’s 45%. From beyond the arc, Alabama also shot 45% (13-of-29), while LSU made only 26% (7-of-27) from deep.

LSU will head to Starkville, Miss. to face Mississippi State on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

