Chilly start, but warming trend on tap

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re off to a chilly start to our weekend with temperatures starting around the freezing mark Saturday. The weekend forecast is a good one, especially after the wet week we had. Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s. There will be some cool things in the night sky to look forward to this weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, February 4 (wafb)

First, the continuation of comet C/2022 E3 will still be visible through the weekend.

Also, the second full moon of the year, the Full Snow moon will be visible Saturday night and Sunday night.

As for our next chance of rain, that won’t be until Tuesday/Wednesday, so there is plenty of time to wash the car or do outdoor activities.

Forecast rain amounts over the next seven days will be manageable, mainly around one inch for the week.

In the extended forecast, we continue to warm up through midweek before the next significant cold front moves in and drops temperatures toward the following weekend.

