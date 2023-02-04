BRPD: Man arrested following shooting on Blount Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, following a shooting that left one person hurt.

According to BRPD, James Thomas, 48, is being charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Arrest documents reveal that Thomas is the suspect in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 21, on Blount Road near Avenue J. Police said the shooting happened just after 12 a.m.

Police said that when they arrived at the shooting scene, the victim told officers he was shot at while standing outside his home. According to police, the victim said he then called 911 and was shot at a second time. Arrest documents said a bullet grazed the victim’s back.

According to arrest documents, the victim said there was no type of fight before the shooting took place.

Police said they were able to gather surveillance video of the shooting before making the arrest.

