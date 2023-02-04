BR animal shelter reaches critical capacity, puts out urgent call for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance animal shelter in Baton Rouge is putting out an urgent call for the public’s help.

According to Companion Animal Alliance officials, adoptions are at an all-time low, and animal intake is skyrocketing.

Shelter officials said on Friday, Feb. 3, that the shelter is housing more than 300 dogs in a facility that is capped at 177 dog kennels. Officials added that nearly 100 dogs are living in crates.

The crisis situation has led Companion Animal Alliance to begin euthanizing adoptable animals, shelter officials said. They added that they are devastated to have to make the difficult decision.

In order to free up enough kennels for the number of dogs that are at the shelter, officials said they need at least 170 dogs out of the facility as soon as possible.

Because of the urgent need for adoptions, Companion Animal Alliance is waiving adoption fees through Sunday, Feb. 5, for all dogs that have been spayed or neutered. In addition, new fosters will not be required to complete an orientation.

For more information about adopting a pet from the Companion Animal Alliance shelter, click here.

