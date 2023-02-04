Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now.

“I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.

According to the renters, they were told the owners of the complex had not paid the water bill, and the water company shut it off earlier this week.

Renters were relying on friends and filling up buckets to get by.

“I was wondering what happened until we went to the office and the lady told us for some reason somebody didn’t pay the water bill and they haven’t paid it for months,” said Puckett.

The water company confirms they shut off water to the entire complex Tuesday but tells us they cannot legally tell us why.

The Stadium Square Apartments in Tigerland now have water after WAFB started asking questions about why the water has been off and why residents say management fell behind on paying the bill.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.