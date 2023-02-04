Acadian Thruway closes Saturday for railroad bridge construction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Part of Acadian Thruway will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 4, in order for crews to work on a construction project.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Acadian Thruway at the railroad crossing will be closed between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m.

During the closure, local traffic only will be allowed. All other vehicles will be detoured to I-10, Perkins Road, and College Drive.

Transportation officials said the closure is needed for crews to work on the construction of the railroad bridge in the area.

For real-time traffic and road conditions, drivers can dial 511 on their phones or visit the website www.511la.org. The latest traffic conditions can also be found by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.