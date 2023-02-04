Facebook
Acadian Thruway closes Saturday for railroad bridge construction

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Part of Acadian Thruway will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 4, in order for crews to work on a construction project.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Acadian Thruway at the railroad crossing will be closed between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m.

During the closure, local traffic only will be allowed. All other vehicles will be detoured to I-10, Perkins Road, and College Drive.

Transportation officials said the closure is needed for crews to work on the construction of the railroad bridge in the area.

For real-time traffic and road conditions, drivers can dial 511 on their phones or visit the website www.511la.org. The latest traffic conditions can also be found by clicking here.

