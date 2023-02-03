You can sign up for this self defense class on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s important to know how to protect yourself in case a dangerous situation arises.

That’s why the LSU Police Department hosts different events to promote safety and self-defense.

You can sign up for an upcoming three-day class called Rape Aggression Defense, or RAD. It will take place at LSU’s UREC.

DATE TIME Friday, Feb. 3 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (1-hour lunch at noon) Sunday, Feb. 5 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

LSU’s Student Health Center collaborates with LSU PD for the personal safety course.

It is free for LSU students. For Southern or BRCC students, faculty, and staff it costs $25.

The class is $35 for the general public.

Once you complete the course once, you can repeat it again for free at any time.

Anyone interested in attending should contact the LSU Office of Health Promotion at 225-578-5718 or email at healthpromotion@lsu.edu.

