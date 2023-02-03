Facebook
‘Untie the Ribbons’ event to raise awareness of aggressive form of breast cancer

It will take place on Southern University’s campus.
(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is hosting a free event to raise awareness of Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) – a cancer that typically spreads faster than other breast cancers.

“Untie the Ribbons” will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Southern University School of Nursing’s J.K. Haynes Hall. The address is 101 Swan Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Organizers say this community health event will educate, enlighten and empower women on the impact of TNBC in an effort to reduce mortality, especially in African American women.

According to the American Cancer Society, cases of TNBC account for 10-15 percent of all breast cancer diagnoses. TNBC is considered to be more aggressive than other types of breast cancer because “it grows quickly, is more likely to have spread at the time it’s found, and is more likely to come back after treatment than other types of breast cancer.”

Mary Bird Perkins Oncologists Dr. Constance Blunt, M.D., and Dr. Victor Lin, M.D., Ph.D., medical director, clinical research and genetics, will share with attendees how a diagnosis of this disease can impact an individual’s life.

Also included in the day, through a series of engaging presentations, is education on the importance of early detection. Survivors will also share their inspiring stories to shed light on the signs and impact of a TNBC diagnosis.

An empowering and fun fashion show, featuring survivors, will round out the awareness event. A light breakfast and lunch will be served.

A light breakfast and lunch will be served.(Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center)

“Awareness is critical when it comes to Triple Negative Breast Cancer, which typically spreads faster than other breast cancers, and has fewer treatment options,” said Renea Duffin, vice president, cancer support and outreach, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

“Being able to provide women from the Greater Baton Rouge community with essential education, detection and prevention resources is critical to catching diagnoses earlier and improving outcomes.”

For more information, visit marybird.org/untietheribbons.

While the event is open to the entire community, women under the age of 40, specifically African American women are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

