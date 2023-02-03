Facebook
Sunshine returns, looking good into the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Skies will clear out this morning as drier air filters into the region. Even with returning sunshine though, it will stay cool, with highs topping out in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 3

Weekend Outlook

The news is good for any weekend plans you may have, although Saturday will get off to a rather cold start. Temperatures will flirt with freezing around metro Baton Rouge, with a light freeze likely for areas north and northeast of the Capital City. But after the cold start, highs will rebound into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Weather looks good for the Krewe of Oshun rolling through Scotlandville at Noon on Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 3

Things stay nice on Sunday and start to trend warmer. A cool morning in the low 40s will give way to a milder afternoon, with highs near 70 degrees. It should be just about perfect for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade in downtown Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 3

Extended Outlook

Milder weather is expected throughout next week, but we’ll also see some rain chances returning. Uncertainty continues to be higher than normal on timing rain chances, but it appears as though we should see a decent shot of rain returning by Wednesday. And some rain may linger into the latter part of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 3
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 3

