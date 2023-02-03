Second man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Ascension Parish from September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has a arrested a second man on Thursday, Jan. 2, in connection with a deadly shooting in September of 2022.

Ashtin Ursin, 21, of Prairieville is charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gangs and patterns of criminal street gangs’ activity, accessories after the fact, and illegal possession of stolen things of $5k-$25k, according to officials.

On Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, deputies said they responded to a shooting on Oak Meadows Street in Gonzales.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Jasper Dorsey Jr. dead inside of his car from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said they were able to identify Ursin as the second suspect after further investigation. Officials previously arrested Gregory Magee Jr., 21, earlier in September in connection to the deadly shooting.

Ursin was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and Magee remains booked in the Ascension Parish Jail on multiple charges including second-degree murder, officials added.

