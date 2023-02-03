Facebook
No. 3 LSU holds off Georgia 82-77 in OT; extends winning streak to 22

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) reacts after scoring against the Georgia in the first half of an...
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) reacts after scoring against the Georgia in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 3 LSU (22-0, 9-0 SEC) extends their winning streak to 22 games as they held off Georgia (15-9, 4-6 SEC) in overtime from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, Feb. 2. Angel Reese’s double-double streak now sits at 22 games. Reese finished the game with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

LSU trailed as many as nine points, their biggest deficit so far this season, at 59-50 with 7:36 left to play. However, a Reese layup would cut the Georgia lead down to seven and a three-pointer from Alexis Morris, her second of the game, cut the lead down to four to make it 59-55 with 6:41 left to play.

With less than a minute to play Kateri Poole would make 1-of-2 free throws to tie at 66-66. Reese was clutch in the fourth quarter from the charity stripe as she was 6-for-6 and scored eight points in the quarter.

Morris would have a chance to win the game in regulation with 7.8 seconds to play, but she would airball her three-pointer sending the game to overtime tied at 66-66. Morris struggled offensively against the Bulldogs, however, she did make a key three-pointer with less than a minute left to play to give LSU a three-point lead at 77-74. She finished the game with 15 points after starting the game 0-7 from behind the arc, she also added four assists.

LSU will head to College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M on Sunday, Feb. 5 with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN2.

