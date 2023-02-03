Mckinley High School students decorate coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mckinley High School students are showing off their art skills this Mardi Gras season with decorated throws.

The young artists are decorating 500 coconuts for the New Orleans Zulu parade.

Students are designing the coconuts for two groups, the Walking Warriors, and Zulu Tramps.

Talented art teacher Christpher Fitzgerald says the students have been working on the coconuts since the beginning of January.

“Each one is a little individual. They have to put the Walking Warriors and Zulu Tramps on them, but the students put their own spin on them. Each one has a little different motif about them,” said Christopher Fitzgerald, McKinley high school teacher.

