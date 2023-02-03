Facebook
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say

Jontae Davon Miley
Jontae Davon Miley(St. Gabriel Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge.

Jontae Davon Miley
Jontae Davon Miley(St. Gabriel Police Department)

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress on Besson Lane, which is off Highway 75, according to police.

Officials said they found several spent shell casings fired from at least two weapons at the scene, but they could not find anyone needing police or emergency medical assistance.

This is an ongoing investigation.

