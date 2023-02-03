Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - A Convent man has been arrested for his involvement in a drive-by shooting that left two people injured inside a vehicle in Sorrento, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said Quendez Vancourt, 20, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The shooting reportedly happened around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, on New Orleans Street in Sorrento.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found two people inside a vehicle that had been hit by multiple gunshots. Emergency responders took the victims, who were inside the vehicle during the shooting, to a hospital where they were treated and survived their injuries, they added.

Detectives identified Vancount as the suspect, and the US Marshall’s Task Force helped them find him in East Baton Rouge Parish, they explained.

Officials said Vancount was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on unrelated charges, and he was later transported to the Ascension Parish Jail for charges related to the shooting in Sorrento.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time.

