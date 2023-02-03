EBR Literacy Blueprint showing positive results

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s no secret that students in Louisiana and East Baton Rouge Parish have struggled with literacy for years. Last summer, less than half of students were meeting their grade level average reading skills. A new blueprint aimed at bumping literacy levels in East Baton Rouge Parish schools is trying to change that.

“If a student can’t read by the third grade, they won’t have a chance to graduate on time,” EBR Chief of Literacy Shenoa Warren said.

At Progress Elementary, teachers are getting students on track and reading on or above their grade level. Last year, only 40% of third graders were reading at their level, and only 30% of eighth graders were doing the same.

A new approach to learning is just what the school system needed. They introduced hands-on, job-embedded support through what they call “literacy coaches.”

“They look at data and plan with teachers and explain what is effective and engaging lessons,” explained Warren.

The school system currently has 43 schools where they have hired and placed a coach. The coaches support the work being done on campus and inside classrooms.

“Coaches are highly trained, certified teachers. Most of them were in our system,” Warren said.

Tiffany Life has taught kindergarten for the past nine years. And for the past two years, she has worked with her literacy coach on lesson plans and instruction.

Life says she has seen the difference in her students through the one-on-one coaching.

“It allows them to dig deeper into lesson plans. It shows us how far can we push them,” she said.

Because of the work over the last couple of years, Progress Elementary has gone from a D school to a B school.

“We are seeing students reading more. We are seeing them grow,” Warren said. “Because they looked at their culture and changed it to a literacy culture.”

Though the program is based on literacy skills, the coaches are not just limited to English and reading classes.

“When they struggle with literacy, they struggle with math and those coaches can put that content together,” Warren added.

They will continue to hire additional coaches and provide monthly training.

