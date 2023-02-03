BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man who they say is behind a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in December.

According to BRPD, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with first-degree murder.

He is accused of shooting Timothy Chapman, 20, while trying to rob him on Monday night, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on Florida Boulevard, according to officials.

Chapman died at the scene, officials added.

