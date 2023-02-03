Facebook
BRPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex

Jeremiah Hayes
Jeremiah Hayes(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested the man who they say is behind a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in December.

According to BRPD, Jeremiah Hayes, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with first-degree murder.

Jeremiah Hayes
Jeremiah Hayes(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

He is accused of shooting Timothy Chapman, 20, while trying to rob him on Monday night, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on Florida Boulevard, according to officials.

Chapman died at the scene, officials added.

