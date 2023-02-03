Bring your dinosaurs, or pups, to the Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Don’t be a dino-snore, and bring your friends and pups to the Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade in downtown Baton Rouge this weekend.

It’s happening Sunday, Feb. 5, and benefits the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society. All proceeds will fund their spay/neuter programs.

This year’s theme is Jurassic Bark: An Adventure 24 Years in the Making. Organizers have the day lined up with events that will make your heart rawr.

Here’s the full schedule:

10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Bark in the Park in North Boulevard Town Square (check out local vendors)

11 a.m.—Baton Rouge Police Department K-9 Demonstration; Galvez Plaza stage

12 p.m.-1 p.m.—Dog Costume Contest; Galvez Plaza stage

1:30 p.m.—Parade lineup along North Blvd.

2 p.m.—Parade rolls (see map)

If you’re interested in walking with your dogs in the parade, you must register at https://caaws.square.site/.

Food: All Star Catering Food Truck, City Gelato, Fleur Delights

Music: DJ MikeLarry

Dog Costume Contest Emcee: Eagle 98.1′s Michelle Southern Plumlee

Parade Grand Marshal: Todd Graves of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Take a look at the parade route below:

