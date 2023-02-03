Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in a ditch in Iberville Parish on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. confirmed.

An officer passed the area and noticed a body in a ditch before 7:30 a.m., according to the chief.

It was discovered near LA 30 and Highway 74.

Chief Ambeau says he has spoken with the family but is not releasing the identity of the victim, a local resident, at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

