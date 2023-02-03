Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in a ditch in Iberville Parish on the morning of Friday, Feb. 3, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr. confirmed.

An officer passed the area and noticed a body in a ditch before 7:30 a.m., according to the chief.

It was discovered near LA 30 and Highway 74.

Chief Ambeau says he has spoken with the family but is not releasing the identity of the victim, a local resident, at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Friday, February 3
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, February 3
CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in February
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 3
Sunshine returns, looking good into the weekend
Organizers have the day lined up with events that will make your heart rawr.
Bring your dinosaurs, or pups, to the Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade in downtown Baton Rouge