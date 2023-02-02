Watching Your Wallet: Private Mortgage Insurance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you buy a house, you give the bank a down payment to qualify for a mortgage for the remaining amount but what if you don’t have the typical amount banks want?

Private mortgage insurance is an additional fee you’ll have to pay if you don’t have 20 percent saved to put down.

The average amount that first-time buyers in America save for a down payment is actually seven percent of the selling price. That’s when private mortgage insurance, or PMI, comes into play. It’s for people who have not saved the full 20 percent.

PMI is simply protection for your lender if you stop paying your mortgage. You’re considered a risky borrower without that full 20 percent.

The most common way to pay for PMI is through a monthly premium, which gets added to your mortgage payment. Once you own a home and then move, you’ll often have enough of a down payment to avoid paying PMI.

The good news is that PMI isn’t forever. You usually don’t have to pay it for the full 30 years of the loan, for example. Lenders are required to stop charging PMI when your loan balance and home value reach a specific level or you reach the midpoint of your loan term.

You should speak with your lender to find out more. PMI does add up. The average home loan balance in the US is $450,000 according to the Urban Institute.

PMI rates can vary and could add between $200 and $700 a month to your payment.

Here’s something to consider. PMI is deductible on your taxes, so that’s good news. Your best financial move, though, is to work as hard as you can to save 20 percent for a down payment and avoid PMI altogether.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.