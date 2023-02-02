WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Rickie Collins - Woodlawn QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can already find the eighth finalist from Woodlawn for the Warrick Dunn Award Sportsline Player of the Year, quarterback Rickie Collins, on the LSU campus.

Collins was the second-leading Class 5-A passer in the area for the regular season, despite a disappointing 4-7 record for the Panthers. He was behind Scotlandville’s Zae Teasett and ahead of Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein with more than 1,500 yards and 17 touchdown passes.

But it was his running ability, his leadership, and his gamesmanship that often set him apart, despite the fact that the Panthers had four brand-new offensive linemen trying to protect him from day one against a challenging pre-district slate that included Denham Springs in their scrimmage, plus U-High, Lafayette Christian, St. James, and E.D. White, not to mention league foes Scotlandville, Zachary, and Catholic High.

