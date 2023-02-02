WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: D’Wanye’ Winfield - Lutcher QB

LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - Class 4-A State MVP D’Wanye’ Winfield is our next finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award and Sportsline Player of the Year Award.

Going into National Signing Day five of our nine finalists for the Warrick Dunn Award and Sportsline Player of the year were already locked up with colleges with three already on campus. Winfield signed with the Ragin Cajuns of UL-Lafayette.

Winfield led his Bulldogs to their ninth straight state title, finishing 14-1, and despite racking up 72 total touchdowns and more than five a game when you consider he didn’t play seven quarters in blowouts and still didn’t have the offer he wanted for early signing day in Dec.

But against North De Soto in the Super Dome he burned them for 299 yards passing with three touchdowns and added two more on the ground when they put nine men in the box and then he committed to the Cajuns on New Year’s Eve.

