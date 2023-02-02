Facebook
Southern releases 2023 football schedule

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern has released its 2023 football schedule as head coach Eric Dooley prepares for his second season leading the Jaguars.

Information from Southern Athletics:

The Southern University football team under the direction of 2nd year Head Coach Eric Dooley announced their 2023 football schedule Wednesday during National Signing Day.

The 11-game schedule includes six home games being played inside A.W. Mumford Stadium beginning with the Pete Richardson Classic on September 9th against Jackson State and four road games.

SU will open up the season as they travel to Alabama State (Sept. 2) for a non-conference game, before returning to the friendly confines of A.W. Mumford Stadium for another non-conference home game with Jackson State (Sept. 9).

The Jaguars will open up Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play versus Alabama A&M (Sept. 16). After an early bye week, they will travel to Arkansas Pine-Bluff (Sept. 30). The Jaguars will then host Florida A&M (Oct. 7) before welcoming Lincoln University (CA) (Oct. 14) for the annual homecoming celebration.

Southern will be on the road as they head to Daytona Beach, FL against Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 21) and then return home to face Texas Southern on (Oct. 28). The Jaguars will then head to face Alcorn State (Nov. 4) before returning home for senior day in Mumford Stadium as they host Prairie View A&M on (Nov. 11).

The 50th Annual Bayou Classic is scheduled for November 25th as the Jaguars face-off against Grambling State in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

