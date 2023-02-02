Facebook
Rain today gives way to a much nicer weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Widespread rain and embedded storms will impact the area as an area of low pressure tracks along the northern Gulf Coast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 2
Clouds and rainfall, along with the warm front staying south of most of our area, will mean another chilly day, with highs topping out in the 50s.

Rain amounts are not expected to be a huge issue, generally averaging less than an inch, although locally higher amounts are possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has also lowered the flood risk a bit, showing all of our area now under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of flooding. Severe weather also now appears to be a non-issue thanks to the low staying closer to the coast.

Improving for the Weekend

Any rains should exit before sunrise on Friday, leaving us with drier, but also cool weather for much of the weekend. Friday’s highs will only reach the upper 50s, with lows dipping into the mid 30s for metro Baton Rouge by Saturday morning. A light freeze appears likely for areas north and northeast of the Capital City to start out on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 60s under a good deal of sunshine, spelling good news for the Krewe of Oshun as it rolls through Scotlandville.

Nice weather continues into Sunday and temperatures will begin to moderate. A morning start in the low 40s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Nice weather continues for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts and their parade in downtown Baton Rouge.

Extended Outlook

Milder weather is on tap for much of next week, with some rain chances returning. Monday should stay dry, but a chance for showers returns as soon as Tuesday. Uncertainty grows on rain chances as we get deeper into next week, so stay tuned for updates in the days ahead.

